Matan, Tagle shine in PH Archery Cup Leg 2

National archers Florante Matan and Nicole Marie Tagle topped the recurve Olympic round event of the 2017 Philippine Archery Cup Leg 2 at the City Central School in Ormoc City over the weekend.

Matan of Manila Polo Club beat FR Sevilla Archery Club’s Mark Javier, 635-633, to snare the gold medal in the men’s category. Raymond Paguia finished third with 615 points.

Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Tagle dominated the women’s division with 630. Mary Queen Ybañez of Lorma Archery Club settled for silver with 616 while University of Baguio Archery club standout Kareel Meer Hongitan took the bronze with 612.

Former national player and two-time SEA Games gold medalist Earl Yap shot 699 after two Olympic round distances to bag the gold in the senior compound men’s division.

Paul Marton Dela Cruz finished with 697 for silver while Joseph Bague picked up the bronze with 643 points.

In the senior compound women’s category, Amaya Cojuangco (682) took the gold followed by Jennifer Chan (679) of JJ Dumaguete Archery Center and Abigail Tindugan (667) of Manila Polo Club, who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Ormoc City mayor Richard Gomez showed his archery skills by winning the master compound men’s division with 654 points.

Benel Archery Club’s Rodolfo Santiago and Jose Santiago finished second and third, respectively.

Other Olympic round champions were Iñigo Ongcuangco (cub), Lyndyle Gabucan (cadet), Carson Hastie (junior), Sofia Manuel (bowman), Caryl Generoso (cub), and Phoebe Nicole Amistoso (cadet and junior).