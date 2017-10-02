Matibag: Transco can compete against telcos

State-owned National Transmission Corp. (Transco) wants to enter the telecommunications arena, leveraging its existing facilities and reach to compete with the country’s major players.

Transco President Melvin Matibag told reporters that the firm was planned to ask Congress to approve a change in purpose to both “a transmission company and a telecommunications company.”

The move will benefit the public who have long complained of poor telco services, he said, claiming that a lot of congressmen and senators approached were “very, very, very interested.”

Matibag noted that Transco already owns the largest transmission network in the country, with its towers already being used by telcos such as Globe Telecom and Smart Communications under co-location agreements.

Right of way also won’t be an issue, he added.

Transco is already preparing a draft of its proposals, which Matibag said could be approved before the end of the year.

“I will even ask [the]PLLO (Presidential Legislative Liaison Office) to help me to have it certified as urgent,” Matibag said.

Transco also wants to get into the power generation business, not to compete with other gencos but to address the problem of ancillary services.

Matibag said they were looking at a joint venture, tap the Malampaya fund or secure an allocation under the General Appropriations Act.