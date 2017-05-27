Matigsalug craftsmen get training help from Aboitiz, DTI

ABOITIZPOWER Corp., along with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday they are eager to partner with the Matigsalug tribe craftsmen to make their culture known to a wider audience by crafting export quality crafts.

“We envision the Matigsalug crafts to be world class and eventually be well-known not only locally but internationally as well,” Therma South, Inc. (TSI) Manager for Reputation and Stakeholder Management Jason Magnaye said.

“This activity is only the first step towards the formation of a viable economic enterprise in uplifting the lives of our Matigsalug community,” he added.

TSI is a power subsidiary of AboitizPower Corp.

Last April, the Aboitiz group and DTI conducted a values formation training which was attended by 50 members of the Matigsalug Council of Elders Marilog District Davao City, Inc. (MACOEMADDACI).

The training aimed to capacitate the small community into developing quality, culturally-inspired clothing, baskets, and fashion accessories that can be sold commercially.

“The activity endeavors to instill values of teamwork and good work ethic in the Matigsalug trainees, as AboitizPower and DTI believe that starting the crafts program with a right mindset is key to a successful livelihood intervention for the Matigsalugs,” Aboitiz said.

“We did not expect that a lot of people are willing and interested to help the Matigsalug tribe. This project is a bold step towards the preservation of our culture for the next generation,” a Matigsalug member was quoted as saying.

MACOEMADDACI is AboitizPower’s partner in its ongoing Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP), which aims to plant one million trees as a means of offsetting the carbon emission of the 300-megawatt Davao baseload power plant located in Binugao, Toril, Davao City.

The crafts livelihood project supports the CSMP by creating additional income sources for the CSMP partner communities.