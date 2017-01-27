Matobato charged for kidnapping

THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DOJ) filed a kidnapping case against self-confessed killer Edgar Matobato for the abduction of Salih Muck Doom on November 9, 2000. The Information against Matobato and Custodio was filed as Criminal Case No. CRC 41-2017 in the Regional Trial Court of Panabo City, Davao del Norte. It recommended no bail for the accused. Matobato was the witness who attested to Senator Leila De Lima’s allegations linking President Rodrigo Duterte to the Davao Death Squad and extra judicial killings.

Jomar Canlas