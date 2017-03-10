Matobato surrenders, posts P200K bail

SELF-confessed “Davao Death Squad” hitman Edgar Matobato on Thursday surrendered to the Manila Police District and posted bail over a frustrated murder charge.

Around 2 p.m., Matobato posted bail of P200,000 before the Manila Regional Trial Court. He first went through the booking process at the Manila Police District headquarters in Ermita, Manila.

Matobato was the subject of a warrant of arrest from the Regional Trial Court in Digos City, Davao del Sur for frustrated murder in connection with the 2014 ambush of an agrarian reform adjudicator.

The court later ordered the release of Matobato.

His legal counsel, Jude Sabio, said they did not want Matobato detained as he could suffer the fate of Rolando Espinosa Sr., who was killed while in the Leyte sub-provincial jail in November for supposed illegal possession of drugs and forearms.

Following recent statements by retired policeman Arturo Lascañas, Matobato remains an important witness to alleged executions carried out by the so-called Davao Death Squad.

Matobato claimed before a Senate inquiry last year that President Rodrigo Duterte was behind the Davao Death Squad that killed, and sometimes mutilated, 1,000 people from 1988 to 2013.

Asked where they got the money for bail, Sabio said half of the bail money came from Matobato and the other half from donors.

Matobato is in the custody of a religious organization, Sabio said.