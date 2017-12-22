The Matschucks’ lovely wedding anniversary

It was indeed a fun wedding anniversary party for the lovely couple, Joanne and Gunter Matschuck. With their family and some close friends, who are all dressed in white, the couple reminisced and celebrated their union at their alluring residence in Ayala Alabang.

A little back story: Joanne and Gunter’s very first lunch date was at German Club in Makati on August 1985. A couple of years later, they decided to marry in Las Vegas Chapel, Circus Circus Hotel Casino on October 1991.

With 32 years as a couple, 26 of which as husband and wife, the Matschucks had every reasons to throw a grand affair. Guests danced, chatted and even had a bit of line dance to great mix ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s music.

The party was complete with amazing appetizers, overflowing drinks and big buffer spread of international dishes.

Cheers to the couple and many more years of wedded bliss!

***

Meanwhile, civic leader and businessman Frank Evaristo—president of Alay Lakad Foundation, former president of Rotary Club of Manila and national president of Philippine Jaycees—surely knows how to celebrate his 76th birthday at Hai Shin Lau restaurant in Makati City.

It was filled with family members, friends and colleagues from all social and political strata. The dinner party was a celebration of life together with his children Jun-Jun, Amy, Carol, Carlo and Lorraine; grandchildren Anton, Arsee, Angel and Allie; and partner Vicky Montilla. Frank considers them as the main reason why he survived the many trials and tribulations of his colored life.

Truly a milestone that needed to be celebrated, well-wishers came in full force, despite the numerous Christmas party invites for that night, to give the celebrant their best wishes.

To Frank, have for a long, healthy and productive life ahead!