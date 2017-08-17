MATTE MADE IN HEAVEN

Max Factor

Combining the desired benefits of lip scrubs,balms and creamy formula lipsticks, Max Factor Velvet Mattes Lipstick Collection delivers soft, supple lips with intense color payoff. The revolutionary line was inspired by Max Factor’s popular Colour Elixir range, known for leaving lips feeling intensely moisturized. Enjoy seven vibrant matte shades, ranging from rose-hued nudes, orange-toned corals and deep raspberry reds.

Max Factor is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and is available at leading department stores nationwide.