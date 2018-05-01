Matteo comforts ‘exhausted’ Sarah after concert breakdown

As jolly and energetic as she is on screen and onstage during her performances, “Pop Star” Sarah Geronimo let her fans see her vulnerable side during the Las Vegas leg of her ongoing US tour “This 15 Me.”

Now viral on social media are video clips from her performance on April 29 where the performer broke down during her spiel and eventually walked off the stage without finishing her hit song “Forever’s Not Enough.”

“Ito na po pala yun, it hit me yung mga napapanood ko po sa mga videos ni MJ [King of Pop Michael Jackson] yung mga sigawan at palakpakan ng mga tao yung minsan may naluluha pa gusto kang mahawakan lang,” the 29-year-old began during the segment of her show.

“Grabe po, I realized na hindi po pala ako handa doon. Ginusto ko pong maibahagi ang talento ko pero, hindi pala ako handa sa mga kasama doon sa hiningi ko, lalong-lalo na ‘yung pressure to always do good, maging role model ka, maging perpekto ka. Mahirap po,” she continued.

Geronimo then went off script and cried her heart out, “I’m sorry, pagod po ako. I’m so sorry. I hope na kayanin ko ma-survive itong gabing ito because you paid at gumastos po kayo—na mabigyan namin kayo ng entertainment. I’m so sorry,” she said in between sobs.

Geronimo also opened up about feeling empty despite her string of success.

“I began asking myself bakit I feel empty. Hindi yung successful na shows or mga hits ang makakapagpakumpleto sa ‘yo, ang makakapagpasaya sa’yo bilang tao, kundi yung tunay na pagmamahal na hindi nagbabago—perpekto ka man o hindi.”

Eventually, Geronimo thanked her fans who have supported her and continue to do so in the past 15 years.

“Kayo po na patuloy na naniniwala…15 years. Maraming, maraming salamat po. Forever po akong magiging thankful sa inyo. Pasensya na po,” she imparted before rendering an emotional performance of “Forever’s Not Enough.”

Overwhelmed by emotions, however, Geronimo was unable to finish the song and left the stage.

Marking her 15th anniversary in the music industry, Geronimo—who became a household name after winning the singing competition “Star for a Night”—has been hard at work to give back to her fans. She staged her anniversary concert This 15 Me on April 14 in Manila, before taking it to the US on tour.

She has made four stops in California since and still has Chicago and New York to go.

Geronimo was also busy filming her upcoming movie with James Reid “Miss Granny,” while preparing for the concert series.

Despite being miles apart Matteo Guidicelli, Geronimo’s boyfriend, showed his support online with photos of the two of them since the show, with the caption, “Keep walking, I’ll always be beside you. No matter what. I love you my love. And I miss you.”

On Tuesday, in an interview with ABS-CBN News, Guidicelli assured the public that his girlfriend is now getting her much needed rest.

“I think she’s tired from show to show. So she had an emotional show the other night,” Guidicelli offered.

“A lot of our friends, especially in the industry, texted me and I was forwarding it [the messages]to her. So she’s happy now; she got time to rest,” he ended.