Matteo Guidicelli and lil’ ones on the fast lane

In line with the much-awaited theatrical release of Disney Pixar’s Cars 3, SM and Disney Philippines two exciting events: Toy Kingdom’s exclusive Toy Launch, and the unveiling of the life-size Lightning McQueen in partnership with SM Leisure and Entertainment, Toy Kingdom, and Disney.

During the Toy Launch at The Block at SM City North EDSA, Cars fans had an exclusive first look of the newest and coolest toys inspired by the movie. They were delighted with the new edition of cars featuring the famous movie characters; Lightning McQueen, Fillmore and Mack. Kids were also amazed with the cool features of the radio control McQueen and his new rival in the movie, Jackson Storm.

In another exclusive event, Cars 3 enthusiasts were thrilled with the life-size Lightning McQueen unveiled by actor and car racer Matteo Guidicelli at the same venue.

During this event of SM Leisure and Entertainment in partnership with Toy Kingdom and Disney, guests had the chance to strike a pose with Lightning McQueen inside the race track.

In the latest installment of the franchise, audience see Lightning McQueen as he sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world.