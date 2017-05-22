Matteo Guidicelli is well prepared for the future

Lucky for Sarah Geronimo—whose parents’ strict ways have always been legendary—current boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli is made of the stuff a girl can proudly bring home to mom and dad.

And it isn’t just because of his good looks. [Although he gets way over top marks for that too… Read: swoon].

The T-Zone came to this conclusion at the launch of the celebrity’s new video blog for Sun Life Asset Management Company, Inc., where he ably tackles a financial literacy campaign targeted at millennials. Dubbed “Make It Mutual,” Matteo clearly—and convincingly—talks about growing one’s money, beating inflation and investing regularly in order to make one’s life goals a reality. You know, aspirations like traveling to a dream destination, buying a car, starting a family, and so on and so forth.

Now, before anyone thinks The T-Zone is referring to Matteo’s net worth as a come on for Sarah’s Daddy Delfin and Mommy Divine, it isn’t his investments per se that come across as impressive, but rather his very sensible and mature way of planning for his future.

Just like preparing for a triathlon, Matteo is aggressively building his foundation today to ensure he can breeze through the finish line come his five-, 10-, and even 20-year goals in life.

“I’ve got a clear picture of where I want to be in five years, in 10, in 20. I want to be sure that I’m ready for those phases in my life,” he reiterated.

The 27-year-old celebrity revealed he has a financial advisor in the same way he has a triathlon coach to help him make sound investments with his hard earned money in showbiz.

“My advisor came up with a formula for me, which goes something like ‘single guy income, minus investment, equals expenses,’ which means the money I can spend now,” Matteo continued. “In the same way, I also know that when the time comes that I want to spend for a property, I’ll be able to do it.”

“How about a wedding?” shouted someone from the crowd.

“Yes, that too!” the gorgeous boy acknowledged with a smile that can melt ice caps in the Antarctic. “Kaya may mutual funds nga po ako, Sir!” he added laughing.

Matteo further has this ability to talk about finances without sounding the least bit arrogant, making him an ideal advocate of financial freedom. He says he is passionate about his work for the asset management company because he would like to see more young people experience a constantly improving lifestyle as a reward for their own hard work.

“Even as little as P5,000 is a good start in going into mutual funds,” he said reassuringly. “So if you want to be able to get a head start on your own and making something out of what you earn, this is the way to go. I’m really blessed to be endorsing something that I believe in.”

As he rounded up sharing financial tips that have worked for him, the T-Zone finally asked Matteo if he has always been a planner. Especially since his initial foray into showbiz pictured him as this carefree rich kid from Cebu, who literally lived life on the fast lane as a champion karting driver.

“I really don’t know where that happy-go-lucky image came from really,” he chuckled. “I guess that’s showbiz for you. But, to be honest, I’ve always been a planner for as long as I can remember. Even in high school, my friends would tell you that among all of us, I’d be the one who’d have plans for when I turn a certain age. I even wanted to be married by 27!” he laughed again.

“I guess it comes from my Italian side,” he mused. “I grew up with a very meticulous dad [Gianluca Guidicelli]. I needed to be up from bed by this time, home by that time, so I’ve always had to plan my life.”

And that’s a good thing right? An attitude that any mom and dad would want for their precious daughter.

* * *

