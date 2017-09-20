Maureen Wroblewitz, Jigs Mayuga shine in NYFW

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) maybe over, but beauty and fashion makeup mavens are more creatively inspired than ever as the up and coming makeup and fashion trends took to the runway and set a stylish pace for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2018.

The Philippine fashion and beauty scene meanwhile is still on a high after Filipina model Maureen Wroblewitz and celebrated makeup artist Jigs Mayuga had their time to shine on one of the world’s most important stages for style. Wroblewitz—winner of “Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 5”—and Mayuga—in-demand celebrity makeup artist—were sent to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) by global makeup brand Maybelline as the country’s representatives in various activities.

Wroblewitz undeniably rocked her very first photo shoot in the Big Apple as she made a statement at the famous New York Times Square with her sleek bralette-and-midi skirt combo topped with a fiery leather jacket.

She then pulled off an edgy LBD (little black dress) with glorious Fifth Avenue as her backdrop.

Finally, the 19-year-old showed off her sultry side wearing a black jumpsuit right at the heart of the city’s shopping and art haven, SoHo.

The ultimate NYFW experience did not end there for Wroblewitz as she met two of the world’s top models, Adriana Lima and Emily Didonato, during the Maybelline New York party and press day.

Mayuga, on the other hand, raised the Philippine flag with his makeup looks gracing the runways of designer Jason Wu, Kith, Philip Plein, and fashion brands Self-Portrait and Public School.

The make-up whiz—who has Chesca Kramer, Shaina Magdayao, Angelica Panganiban and Bianca Gonzales as some of his clients—thrived in the backstage action of NYFW as he worked side by side with Maybelline global makeup artists such as Erin Parsons, Yadim, and Grace Lee.