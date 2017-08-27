Maute father dies

Cayamora Maute, father of Maute group leaders Omarkhayam and Abdullah, died on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

BJMP spokesman Senior Inspector Xavier Solda said the Maute patriarch died at the Taguig Pateros District Hospital.

Solda said jail officers knew that Cayamora had diabetes, hepatitis and hypertension thus his blood pressure was checked regularly by jail nurses.

When Cayamora’s blood pressure shot up Sunday afternoon, nurses and doctors inside the BJMP facility recommended the transfer of Cayamora to a hospital.

In a statement released on Sunday night, Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año said the death of Cayamora is an “unfortunate event.”

“[B]ut more so to the victims of terrorism in Marawi and their relatives who are awaiting justice and expecting that Mr. Cayamora would answer/atone for his involvement in the Marawi rebellion,” he added.

Cayamora was arrested on June 6 in Davao City. He and several other suspected supporters of the Maute Group were flown to Manila and detained at Camp Bagong Diwa. DEMPSEY REYES

