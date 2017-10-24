Maute ‘financier’ nabbed in Valenzuela 

AN alleged financier of the Maute group was arrested in Valenzuela City, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in a statement on Tuesday.

The arrest on Monday of Aminkisa Romato Macadato was carried out by elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR), CIDG Eastern Police District, and the Philippine Army inside a building on P. Santiago Street, Paso De Blas.

Found in Macadato’s possession were a gun and a grenade.

Macadato was charged with violation of Republic Act 9516 or an Act Further Amending the Provisions of Presidential Decree 1866 on the illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Macadato assisted members of the Maute group in Lanao del Sur, according to the police and military.

He was active as a member of the Maute group even before the offensive in Marawi City by providing firearms, ammunition, and food to the terrorists. Macadato was part of the offensive on the 51st Infantry Battalion’s Charlie Company last February 20, 2016.

Macadato is the son of former Butig, Lanao Del Sur Mayor Ibrahim Macadato and a nephew of the matriarch of the Maute brothers, Farhana Maute. RJ CARBONELL