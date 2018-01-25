Maute leader’s wife arrested in Cotabato

COTABATO CITY: Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-ARMM) have arrested a relative of the Maute terror group founders Omar and Abdullah Maute for rebellion.

Chief Insp. Allan Uy, speaking for CIDG-ARMM said Najiya Dilangalen Karon Maute, 37, a civil engineer, on Tuesday afternoon was served arrest order for rebellion issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on June 5, 2017.

The CIDG-ARMM said Karon-Maute is believed to be the widow of Mohammad Khayem Maute, one of the Maute group leaders who was killed during the Marawi City siege.

The DND issued the arrest order in connection with the government’s anti-terror campaign in Mindanao that is still under martial law until December 31, 2018.

Karon-Maute, of Purok Nayon in Shariff Kabunsuan, Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City, is one of a dozen individuals listed in the arrest order for acts of rebellion.

The CIDG-ARMM did not elaborate the participation of KaroMaute in the Marawi attack except saying she is now detained and undergoing tactical interrogation in their office at Pedro Colina (PC) Hill in this city.

Her lawyers and family members have visited her at the CIDG-ARMM detention cell but they refused to answer questions from members of the media.