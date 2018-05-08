Maute member nabbed, presented in Camp Crame

AN alleged member of the IS-inspired Maute group was arrested on Monday noon in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde said on Tuesday.

Albayalde identified the suspect as Unday Makadato who was presented at the Camp Crame national headquarters.

Makadato was arrested after a concerned citizen reported to authorities that he was threatening bystanders and neighbors with his firearms.

He is charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The Maute group was responsible for the siege of Marawi City in 2017. Hundreds of civilians, soldiers and Maute members were killed during the five-month war that prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao. ROY NARRA