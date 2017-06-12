Maute members not in Metro – NCRPO

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday urged the public to ignore reports circulating through text messages that Maute terrorists will strike in Metro Manila because of the arrest and detention of the Maute patriarch.

NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde maintained that no member of the Maute or Abu Sayyaf Group has been spotted in Metro Manila.

Albayalde called on Metro Manila residents to remain calm since the police force is on high alert.

He stressed that there is no truth to rumors that members of the Maute Group will also sow terror in the metropolis because of the incarceration of Cayamora Maute and four other companions at the Metro Manila District Jail (MMDJ) at Camp Bagong Diwa in Barangay Upper Bicutan in Taguig City.

Maute is facing five counts of kidnapping and illegal detention charges. His sons, Omar and Abdullah, led the group that attacked Marawi City, along with to terrorist Isnilon Hapilon,

Albayalde urged the public to help the police in preventing terrorist strikes by reporting to any police station the

suspicious actions of any organization.

The NCRPO also gave assurances that a tight security scheme has been laid out for the concert of Britney Spears at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on June 15.

Albayalde appointed Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., head of the Southern Police District (SPD), as the point man of the security plan for Spears’ concert.

He explained that the rigid security measures also aim to prevent concert goers from using any kind of prohibited drugs.

Last year, five people died at a dance party organized by Close-Up. Those who died were found positive of illegal drugs.

The security plan for Spears’ concert was tackled last week by police officials, concert organizers, and other stakeholders.