Maute ‘recruiter’ charged with rebellion

A recruiter of the Maute group in Mindanao was charged with rebellion on Wednesday for allegedly using social media to enlist jihadists, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said.

Karen Aizha Hamidon, 36, was arrested on October 11 by the National Bureau of Investigation’s Counter-Terrorism Division in her condominium at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, Aguirre said.

Found in Hamidon’s possession were laptops, tablets, and cellular phones, which showed 296 posts promoting rebellion in Marawi City.

Aguirre said Hamidon was considered a big fish because she was the former wife of two alleged active agents of the Islamic State (IS) – Muhammad Shamin, a Singaporean, now detained in the city-state; and Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, a Filipino and former leader of Ansar Khalifa Philippines allegedly responsible for the bombing of the Davao City night market on September 2016 and the attempt to bomb the US embassy in Manila on December 2016.

Aguirre said Hamidon was charged before Department of Justice with 14 counts of violation of Article 318 (inciting a rebellion or insurrection) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

Other rebellion-related charges will be filed against her for the 296 posts that were retrieved from her cell phones, he said.

Aguirre also said Hamidon had 250 contact numbers of foreigners in her cellular phone. They are now the subject of forensic examinations.