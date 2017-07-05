Three suspected supporters of the Islamic State-linked Maute group were arrested on Wednesday in a raid in Cagayan de Oro City, a military official said.

Arrested were Gazim Mantawazi Abdullah, Monaliza Solaiman Romato, and Tahera Romato Taher.

During the “Mindanao Hour” news briefing, Armed Forces spokesman Restituto Padilla Jr. said that the three were arrested inside the house rented by Irene Romato Idris and Monalisa Romato in Barangay Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City at about 4:00 a.m.

Padilla said Romato, a cousin of the Maute brothers, has been in charge of financing terrorists after Maute matriarch Farhana was arrested in June.

“Monalisa Romato, alias Monay replaced her aunt Farhana Romato Maute, the matriarch of the Maute terrorist group clan, after she was arrested in Lanao Del Sur,” Padilla told reporters.

Farhana Maute, a known real estate entrepreneur in Lanao del Sur, was identified as the financier of the Maute group.

Padilla said Farhana was connected to foreigners through an extensive financial network for extremists.

“Si Farhana, ‘yung nanay, ay kabilang sa isang financial network ng mga Maute terrorist group na siyang sumusuporta dito sa nagiging rebelyon na ‘to,” he said, referring to Marawi siege that started last May 23.