Maute terrorist slain in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY: A terrorist was killed after an undetermined number of the Maute group harassed the temporary base of government troops in Marantao, Lanao del Sur at dawn on Tuesday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman of Joint Task Force Marawi (JTFM), said the terrorists were positioned 200 meters from the location of the Army troops that automatically returned fire and were reinforced by ground units.

She said the gun battle resulted in the death of a terrorist and the recovery of two rocket-propelled grenades, M79, ammunition link for M60, and M203 ammunition.

“In their attempts to cause havoc, the terrorists even incurred casualties with the preparation of our ground troops,” Brig. Gen. Joselito Bautista, JTFM commander, said.

The military further tightened checkpoints in their respective areas of operations to preempt any diversionary ploy by the Maute group from disrupting the opening of classes at the Mindanao State University (MSU).

“With the heightened security, students were transported from Iligan City to Marawi earlier on Tuesday,” Bautista added.

About 600 students and MSU officials on board 12 buses left Iligan City and were escorted by the military and police to the MSU campus.