‘Maute’ travelers STOPPED at NAIA

Eight people, six of them with surnames Maute, were held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday. Bureau of Immigration (BI) Port Operations Division chief Marc Red Marinas said the Mautes—Abdulrahman, Al Nizar, Abdulchahar, Yasser, Ashary and their relatives Cota Mawiyag and Acmali Mawiyag were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 as they checked in to board Cebu Pacific Air flight 6J499 for Malaysia at 2:45 p.m. A certain Aziz Maute was also held for questioning by BI officers at NAIA terminal 2 earlier bound for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, however, cleared Aziz Maute after he was found to be a regular overseas contract worker in Riyadh. Immigration records showed that four of them – Abdulrahman, Yasser, Ashary and Al Nizar—have derogatory records. Their other relatives were undergoing investigation.

BENJIE L. VERGARA