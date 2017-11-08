Maute widow thought she was nabbed for expired passport

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Sur: Minhati Madrais, the Indonesian widow of Omar Maute arrested here on Friday, thought she was detained for carrying an expired passport, not for keeping explosive materials at her rented apartment in Barangay Tubod.

Jec-Jec Sacan, City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) Youth Holding Center officer-in-charge, said Madrais did not show signs she was being arrested when brought to the Philippine National Police headquarters here with her children.

City police director and Senior Supt. Leony Roy Ga said Madrais was accompanied by Indonesian official Wahyu Candra Irawan and the national police liaison officer to the Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

Madrais was assisted by Public Attorney’s Office lawyer Viviene Mostrales who said that the widow did not rea­lize that she was under arrest and charged with illegal possession of explosives.

Madrais nevertheless signed a waiver for inquest after her name was corrected to exclude the name Maute since the slain terrorist’s surname did not appear on her passport.

The waiver will give her time to file a counter-affidavit in 10 days, Mostrales said.

Minhati denied keeping the explosive materials found in her apartment. She said she has been in the country since 2012 but was not aware of her husband Omar Maute’s activities.

Sacan said Madrais confided her apprehensions about her and her children’s safety since authorities are trying to determine whether she had links with her husband’s Islamic State-inspired group.

Madrais told Sacan she expects that the rights of her six children, ranging in age from nine months to 12 years old, would be respected. She also had hopes of going back home to Indonesia.

The CSWD has assumed responsibility for the safety of Madrais and her children and Ga gave them the assurance that they will be safe at the CSWD holding center. Additional protection will be accorded to her if she is turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Ga said.