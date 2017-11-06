Maute wife, children arrested in Iligan

The wife of slain Maute leader Omarkhayam Maute was arrested along with six of her children in Iligan City on Sunday.

Chief Supt. Tim Pacleb, Director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, said in a report that the wife of the slain Maute founder was identified as Minhati Madrais alias “Baby,” an Indonesian.

Madrais was arrested in an operation conducted by members of Task Group Ranao composed of personnel from the Iligan City Police Office, Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Intelligence Security Group, Lanao del Sur’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Team and the Philippine Army’s 103rd Special Action Company.

Madrais was captured along with her six children — four girls and two boys — at 8017 Steele Makers Village, Tubod, Iligan City at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities also seized blasting caps, detonating cords and a time fuse.

Pacleb said Madrais was holding an expired Indonesian passport.

The suspect and her children were taken to the Iligan City Police Office.