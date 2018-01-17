Mautes’ land buying alarms Iligan residents

ILIGAN CITY: The recent spate of land buying by wealthy members of the Maute clan here has alarmed the city government and residents who are also saying that internally displaced persons (IDPs) may be occupying public lands.

Iligan city mayor Celso Regencia said he has received intelligence reports that Maranaos with family names of Maute were confirmed to have purchased properties in at least four villages, particularly in Tomas Cabili, Tubod, Tambacan and San Miguel.

Several Maute who are Maranaos have also rented choice apartments in the areas mentioned, raising concern among the residents, Regencia said.

Cesarve Siacor, Barangay Tomas Cabili chairman and ABC (Association of Barangay Chairmen) president, said the Mautes purchased two large houses in his village prompting the council to institute tighter security measures.

“From our consultations, Iligan residents are also afraid that IDPs might occupy public lands located in other parts of the city,” Regencia added.

The mayor’s office has issued a cease and desist order for IDPs found in the present evacuation centers in Iligan enjoining them to refrain from occupying public lands.

A number of Maranao IDPs have returned to the remaining evacuation centers in the towns of Baloi in Lanao del Norte and Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City.

“A large portion have remained with host families in Iligan, Marawi, Lanao del Sur and Lanao de Norte,” said Salic Ibrahim, chief executive officer of Maradeca, a non-governmental organization servicing IDPs.

“Maranaos have been buying properties in Iligan for many years. It is not surprising that the wealthy families would purchase land and homes today,” said Laddie Marohombsar, a long-time resident of Iligan and employee of Mindanao State University.

What is alarming is that the 11 properties Maranaos recently bought in four barangay [villages]in Iligan are under the name of a Maute,” Regencia said.

Senor Supt. Leony Roy Ga, Iligan chief of police, said the Philippine National Police is closely monitoring the movement of people in the properties the Maute clan reportedly purchased.

Maute widow’s case

Meanwhile, Iligan Deputy City Prosecutor Celso Sarsava said the lawyers of Maute widow Minhati Madrais have filed a number of motions that the court has not yet resolved.

Midrais was arrested last year in her rented house in Tubod where the police reportedly found four blasting caps, two detonating cords and a one-time fuse.

The lawyers of Madrais filed a manifestation waiving her right to present evidence.

“The schedule for the arraignment of Madrais will be set in Branch 3 as soon as the court resolves the motions,” Sarsava added.

Omarkhayam Maute, who was tagged as an Islamic State-supporter terrorist, was killed in the war in Marawi last October.

Iligan has tightened its cross-border checkpoints within the Iligan-Marawi corridor.