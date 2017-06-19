Mautes in Metro Manila ‘bullied, harrassed’

MEMBERS of the Maute clan living in the cities of Pasig, San Juan and Marikina on Monday bewailed the bullying and harassment committed against them because of their surname.

A Maute father who asked not to be identified said that his daughter, who is studying in a public high school in Pasig City, had been bullied and harassed in school. He added that the girl usually comes home crying.

A woman who also bears the surname Maute lamented that they are also victims of the war in Marawi City.

Like the victims of the fighting in Marawi, she called for an end to the clashes for the sake of the young in Lanao del Sur.

Members of the Maute family in Metro Manila’s eastern area assured Eastern Police District Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula that they will help and cooperate in all programs and projects to keep terrorists and criminal groups away from the metropolis.

They promised to report the presence of the terrorist group in their areas.

The Maute clan members residing in the cities of Pasig, Marikina and San Juan originated from Mulondo, Lanao del Sur. Around 20 clan members had a dialogue with police officials to raise their concerns.

Sapitula advised them to report to the police if they are abused, bullied or harassed.