Maxene Magalona, Rob Mananquil’s ‘simple’ wedding fulfilled

Actress Maxene Magalona and her musician/model husband Rob Mananquil have always been adventurous even when it comes to fashion, but when they walked down the aisle last week—on two occasions—they kept it classic.

“I’m generally very traditional. I love classic and girly pieces, so I guess I’ll go with something along those lines,” Magalona told The Manila Times in an interview in May 2017, just two months after OPM band Pulso’s vocalist popped the question.

True to her vision, the couple first exchanged “I do’s” in an intimate church ceremony on January 8 at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati. Magalona wore a custom bow clover dress by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner, while Mananquil was preppy in his plaid suit for the morning wedding.

Only family members and principal were present for the “first wedding,” which was followed by their star-studded grand wedding three days later at Shangri-La Boracay Resort and Spa.

An all-white wedding, Magalona, wore a very simple yet elegant Vera Wang gown, while her dashing groom donned a bespoke all-white suit.

The actress also lovingly remembered her father, the late OPM “Master Rapper” Francis Magalona, by adding a locket with his photo to her bridal bouquet, and marching down the aisle to his iconic song “Girl Be Mine.”

Besides the whole Magalona and Mananquil clan, the union was witnessed by the likes of Julia Montes, sisters Megan and Lauren Young, Mikael Daez and Janella Salvador.

Magalona and Mananquil have been dating since 2015.