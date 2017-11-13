How to maximize children’s learning abilities

Early childhood is considered to be the most important developmental stage as it is the time when the foundation for core skills and mental abilities are built.

During this stage, development is very rapid and often requires proper attention and care to help achieve optimal mental, emotional and physical potential.

Today, The Manila Times and Scott’s DHA Gummies share tips to help parents maximize their children’s ability to absorb new knowledge and skills.

1. Initiate early habit and passion for reading

Exposing children to reading at a young age significantly improves their language skills and ability to learn later on. Parents should read aloud to their children on a regular basis, and they can make story time fun by using different voices and sounds, asking questions about the story, and pointing to images. Doing so exposes children to more words that will expand their vocabulary.

2. Allow proper rest to improve concentration

A study published in the journal Child Development show children who have had enough rest perform better in cognitive tests. A preschooler or kindergartner who has outgrown napping needs a solid 10 to 13 hours of sleep each night is sufficient, an amount that will gradually decrease as he gets older. With sufficient sleep, children have more energy to concentrate better when studying. Researchesfrom theNational Institute of Health , have also revealed that children are able to retain information more effectively if they sleep right after studying. Parents can help their children get enough sleep by establishing routines and ensuring there are no distractions when it is time for bed.

3. Follow a healthy diet as it helps support a healthy brain

A proper diet for children has a fundamental influence on their physical and mental development. The effects of eating certain food are often overlooked, but they should always be taken into account.

For example, feeding children junk food before studying would cause them to be sluggish. On the other hand, chocolates may cause hyperactivity and severely decrease a child’s concentration. Studies also indicate that children who regularly eat fruits and vegetables develop better cognitive skills and observational learning.