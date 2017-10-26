How to maximize the mobile lifestyle

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are one of the most liked celebrity couples on Instagram what with four million combined followers on their accounts. As if keeping their followers updated with their witty posts is not enough, they have also conquered video sharing site YouTube to give viewers a glimpse of their every day lives.

With their digital world expanding, the actress/actress and businessman/endorser surely knows the challenge of maximizing their mobile data plans.

“Being on mobile, there is always the risk of having excess data from a monthly plan or needing more for the usual mobile binging,” the couple said in a statement.

As such, Heussaff and Bolzico gladly took the task of educating their followers and other mobile users how easy to make the most out of one’s mobile data plan with the video series, “Globe Data Drills.”

Data Drills is a multi-part presentation tackling the most common concerns on data usage, including finding the right data plan, what to do with leftover data with Data Rollover, or how to get additional data allocation—all fueled by the charm and humor of the couple who are also known online as #Sosbolz.

“We always want to make sure our customers understand their data needs better, and know how to make the most of it, in an easy-to-understand and entertaining way. This is why we collaborated with Solenn and Nico to bring Data Drills,” says Cabreira. “Their natural chemistry as a couple and their funny antics make it all the more fun to watch and learn from,” Globe SVP for Consumer Mobile Business Issa Cabreira shared.

The first three videos of the couple are now available at the network’s official YouTube account.