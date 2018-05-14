Maximize your parking space

What better way is there to protect your vehicles from theft, natural disasters, and at the same time, maximizing your real estate? With EZ Park Double Stackers, your car is safe and allows more space for your house or building.

This parking innovation is made possible by industry pioneer Emicor, whose core business is service bay lifts and mechanized parking technology.

Besides doubling parking capacity, the EZ Park Double Stackers smart parking can accommodate any combination of sedans, and mid-size to full-size SUVs. The EZ Park Double Stackers Parking has a lifting capacity of 2.3 tons to 3.6 tons and has a manual lock release; hydraulic overload protection, automatic shut off once operator release key switch; and a photocell sensor to detect cars under vehicle platform to automatically stop the equipment from operating. The parking system can be used for both outdoor and indoor purposes. “This parking technology is perfect for single houses, buildings, commercial areas, hotels, car dealerships. and downtime offices which have no parking space,” said Micca De Joya of Emicor.

EZ Park Double Stackers were the choice of building operators and hospitals such as Makati Medical Center, car dealers such as Honda Cars Makati, and some private car collectors who require parking spaces for their prized collections. Emicor is also the accredited supplier for service bay lifts of dealers such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, Isuzu, and Customers Cradle.

EZ Park Double Stackers Parking will only require a minimal space equivalent to two parking slots or 32 square meters. Ingress and egress is not a problem from an optional electric turntable that can be installed in five days, which includes machine calibration, testing, and personnel operation training. Smart Paking is a technology in use in countries like Japan, Singapore, the United States, and Korea, and Europe for years now. The smallest unit can hold six sedans with a maximum of 16 sedans.

Other advantages of the smart parking system include maximizing limited space, security against theft, safety because the structure can withstand an M8 earthquake and 250-kph winds, quick installation in a matter of days, and environment friendly.