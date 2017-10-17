Maxine Medina begins movie screen reign

After relinquishing her Binibining Pilipinas crown in April, beauty queen Maxine Medina has crossed over to acting as part of the cast of the upcoming OctoArts Pictures movie, “Spirit of The Glass 2: The Haunted.”

Advertisements

While she had a cameo in 2014’s “Beauty in a Bottle” starring Angelica Panganiban, it is in Spirit of the Glass that her talent for the camera was truly put to the test.

The verdict?

“Nakakagulat si Maxine for a first timer,” was movie director Jose Javier Reyes’ immediate reply. “What’s so nice about her is number one, she’s a bright young woman. Number two, she loves what she’s doing and she’s having fun. And lastly, she’s willing to learn. When an artist has an attitude like that, there’s no way you’re going to lose.”

Reyes was behind the widely successful original installment of “Spirit of the Glass,” in 2004 which was a blockbuster at the Manila Film Festival.

“Throughout the process—from the workshop to the shooting—Maxine was really interested to learn to to become an actress, and not just a celebrity. That makes a lot of difference If you watch the movie because she’s very sincere. I love working with her and I told her already that I can’t wait to work with her again,” praised the director.

In Spirit of the Glass 2, Medina plays the role of Lisette, an actress and diva, along with co-leads Cristine Reyes as Bea—a stylist and fashion editor—and Ashley Ortega as Chelsea, a commercial and advertising model. Basking as “It Girls” on social media, they each have a handsome boyfriend in characters portrayed by Daniel Matsunaga, Benjamin Alves and Enrico Cuenca.

All young, beautiful and successful, the girls had no idea that a fun game of Ouija, which Reyes’ character inherits from her grandmother, will ensnare them in a complicated world of the supernatural. Together with their boyfriends, the three girls unwittingly open the gates to another dimension, where three unsettled spirits find a way to connect with them to seek justice for a crime committed against them 50 years ago.

Of her baptism of fire, Medina says is one experience she will always remember for the rest of her life. For not only did she discover her talent for acting but also made very good friends in the cast.

“We were given the opportunity to take a workshop where we bonded together. The result was overwhelming because we became friends. We joke around with each other all the time and during shooting, what I loved about them is that they took care of me whenever we did our scenes,” enthused the beauty queen who managed a Top 6 finish at the 2016 Miss Universe pageant.

Asked if it was harder to act or compete for a title, the Interior Design graduate honestly replied, “It’s hard to do both because you’re also portraying a character in pageant and as you are in a movie. The only difference is that in a pageant, you’re representing your country to the rest of the world. In a movie, you represent a different person.”

The 27-year-old newbie actress said she is decided to pursue a career in acting because showbiz runs in her family. She is a cousin of actress Dianne Medina, and a niece to former Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 1990 Germelina Padilla. Her long-time boyfriend Marx Topacio is also an actor besides a model.

“I enjoyed doing the movie. I am willing to pursue this because these kinds of opportunities should not be taken for granted,” she said.

“I’ve done so many things in my life already, and this is probably the last thing I imagined I’d experience. But still, acting runs in our family. I thought, my cousin is in the industry, my aunties and uncles, and even my boyfriend are all in the industry, so I why not explore it? Thankfully, I’m having so much fun,” Medina added.

Asked if she is ready for her first set of reviews once Spirit of the Glass 2 opens on November 1, she answered candidly, “I know there will always be bashers. But every day is a learning experience for me and because of that there will be progress—especially if you’re having fun with what you’re doing. You’ll surely improve that way.”