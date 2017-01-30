Maxine Medina drops out of Miss Universe

The pride of the host country Maxine Medina is out of the competition.

Medina made it until the Top 6 or the question and answer round where she was asked: “What is the most significant change you’ve seen in the world in the last 10 years?”

Without an interpreter, Medina answered, “For the last 10 years of being here in the world, I saw all people bring in one event like this Miss Universe and it’s something that brings to us that we are one as one nation.”

She was the first candidate to be asked.

Miss France, Miss Haiti and Miss Colombia proceeded to the final round.

CHRISTINA ALPAD