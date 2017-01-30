Maxine Medina leads online voting ahead of coronation day

It looks like Philippines’ Maxine Medina already has an edge over the other 85 beauties vying for the Miss Universe crown, ahead of Monday’s coronation day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

According to an unofficial voting result reported by Bangkok Post, Medina emerged as the online winner with 39.98 million votes after a 6-day voting.

Beginning January 23 until 26, fans over 13 years old were given the chance to vote online for their candidates via the Miss Universe website, via Twitter, via messaging app Vodi and via the Miss Universe official app. Each registered fan were allowed to cast 10 votes per day.

Still according to the report, Medina was closely followed by two other Southeast Asian beauties, Chalita “Namtan” Suansane of Thailand with 39.97 million votes and Kezia Warouw of Indonesia with 34.59 million.

With this overwhelming turnout, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has decided to add one more spot in the semifinals—from the originally planned magic 12—according to Dyan Castillejo’s report on DZMM.

The coronation is schedule today at 8 a.m. with Steve Harvey as the pageant host.

Unlike previous editions, the Miss Universe will be following a new format this year—the ladies will be grouped in 13, 9, 6 and 3 for each round. This format, according to MUO, will give viewers more time to learn about the stories of each candidates.

Fans can still help their favorite candidates win the title by online voting, which will will open and end at the start and end of each round.

Voting will still be done through the Miss U and Vodi apps, vote.missuniverse.com and Twitter with #MissUniverse + #(country).

