Maxine’s Q&A draws mixed reviews online

Overall, the Philippines’ bet to the 65th Miss Universe, Maxine Medina gave an impressive performance on Monday’s grand coronation pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena. As some senators tweeted following the 26-year-old interior designer’s Top 6 finish, she showed grace and beauty that befits a Filipino, and did her country proud.

While most netizens agreed that Miss Philippines deserved a pat on the back even if she failed to deliver a back-to-back win with 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, her performance during the question and answer portion still came as a huge disappointment to many.

First to be called to center stage by host Steve Harvey, Medina’s question was, “What is the most significant change you’ve seen in the world in the last 10 years?” An interpreter whom she said would be on standby to help her deliver the best answer did his job and translated the question in Filipino.

Medina chose to reply in English and said, “In the last 10 years of being here in the world, [the most significant change]is that I saw all the people bring in one event like this in Miss Universe [sic], and it’s something that brings to us that we are one as one nation, we are all together. Thank you! Maraming salamat po!”

Her answer proved many netizens’ prediction that the Filipina candidate may ace the swimsuit and long gown

competitions but do poorly in the Q&A because of her poor English skills and inability to quickly deliver a well-thought out reply.

Twitter user @RiiiRay said, “Listening to Maxine’s answer be like… girl. You had the easiest question. How can you bomb a question like that???”

“I think the problem with Maxine is not that she can’t speak English. The problem here is that she can’t compose her thoughts well,” said Twitter user @Arlene.

@Abarrajhay posted, “Come on Maxine that was disappointing but good try, you should’ve just spoken tagalog instead of English. We love you tho still.”

“I think Maxine is thinking she will be bashed if she speaks in Tagalog. Utak kasi ng iba, iba din eh. – @gabtab.

“To be honest, Maxine could’ve done better if she spoke in Tagalog. What’s the use of the interpreter?” @dyayre said.

“Kinda disappointed because Maxine could’ve made it to the Top 3 if she spoke in Tagalog which could’ve made her answer more clear and pointed out,”@ yeolliepoly posted.

Those who tweeted kinder messages to Miss Philippines pointed out that the pressure must have gotten to her, with everyone demanding a back-to-back win and having such big shoes to fill in predecessor Pia Wurtzbach.

“To our very own @maxinemedina THANK YOU! With or without the crown, you’ve made us very proud! We love you! Chin up!” actress Anne Curtis posted in her Twitter account.

Comedian Vice Ganda said, “Thanks so much Maxine Medina!!! You still made us proud!”

“It’s ok @maxinemedina we are still proud of you. Congrats for being in the Top 6,” Carmina Villaroel said.

“Dear @maxinemedina, despite all the challenges, you did your best. We are proud of you. As you said, we are ONE,” socialite and host Tim Yap posted.

“It takes courage and stamina to be where you are right now and I salute you! Congrats pa din Maxine #Philippines #MissUniverse,” Twitter user @ulyjas said.

User @VeoVon exclaimed, “I admire Maxine Medina for acknowledging her weakness. Asking for an interpreter is a bold move. Brave one!”

“Despite all the online bashing and criticism, Maxine held her head up high! Being in the Top 6 is something to be proud of,” @VernEnciso supported.

Senator Grace Poe wrote on her official accounts in Twitter and Facebook, “We are proud of you, Maxine! Your

journey will continue to inspire and empower Filipinas to go after their dreams. Good luck on your future endeavors.”

“It’s OK Ms. Philippines. I am certain you did your best. That’s all that matters. Congratulations pa rin for a job well done!” Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan tweeted.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejerito also took to Twitter to congratulate her, posting, “Mabuhay ang Gandang Pinay! Congrats Maxine Medina for making the semis!”

In congratulating the new Miss Universe, France’s Iris Mittenaere, Malacañang included a message for Medina: “We likewise congratulate Maria Mika Maxine Medina for making it to the Top 6. She represented the Philippines well in the international scene.”