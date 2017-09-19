Max’s to bring Sizzlin’ Steaks to UAE

LISTED casual dining chain Max’s Group, Inc. announced on Monday it had partnered with an Abu Dhabi-based enterprise to construct seven Sizzlin’ Steak outlets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the next five years.

“We are witnessing the emergence of Sizzlin’ Steak as a global mainstream brand. At the same time, we are pleased with our partnership with Kasamar Holdings to introduce our hot plate concept to the UAE,” Max’s President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Trota told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The agreement is the fourth development contract Max’s signed this, year adding to more than 130 stores in the pipeline that are slated to be operational in the coming years.

For his part, Kasamar Holdings Director Mo Bississo said the company is excited to work with Max’s.

“We genuinely believe in the uniqueness and value proposition offered by Sizzlin’ Steak. We look forward to launching our first shop in the UAE by early next year with the intent to accelerate rollout in the long term. I am confident the brand will be positively received by the local community due to its mainstream appeal,” he said.

Kasamar Holdings is a family-led enterprise engaged in three principal investments—private equity and venture, real estate, and public securities.

It operates one of the largest healthcare providers in the UAE and has diversified interests in retail and medical equipment distribution.

Kasamar Holdings plans to assemble a portfolio of acclaimed food brands that will primarily cater to the local

market.