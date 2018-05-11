Max’s earnings dip 30% on higher costs

CASUAL dining chain Max’s Group, Inc.’s (MGI) said earnings for the first quarter of the year fell 30 percent from a year ago due to higher raw materials and manpower costs.

MGI told the local bourse on Thursday the higher raw material costs and the country’s new labor policy weighed on earnings, dragging down net income to P123.7 million from P176 million last year.

But system-wide sales were higher, growing 13 percent to P4.4 billion compared to P3.9 billion last year.

Revenues rose 11 percent to P3.2 billion, driven by brisk restaurant sales which grew to P2.7 billion from P2.4 billion the previous year.

Same store sales and transaction volumes were up 5 percent and 10 percent, respectively, while commissary sales soared 21 percent to P377.7 million.

However, franchising income declined 15 percent to P152.6 million due to “lower development agreement fees booked” in January to March, MGI said.

On Wednesday, Robert Trota, president and chief executive officer of MGI, said the group will refocus on its franchising strategy to take advantage of growth opportunities.

“Our strength is our store expansion. As we have a portfolio of 35 percent franchise to 65 percent company-owned, the intent is to reverse that in the next three to five years,” he told reporters following the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting in Quezon City.

He noted MGI will have more franchised stores than company-owned in the future, adding that the group remains on track to reaching the target of 1,000 stores by 2020.

For this year, the company seeks to launch 80 to 90 new outlets, 74 of which will be located in the Philippines while “16 or up to 20” will be serving the international market.

In the first quarter, MGI opened 11 stores, including two Yellow Cab Pizza outlets in Brunei and Vietnam.

MGI, whose brands include Max’s Restaurant, Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza, Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Max’s Corner Bakery, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Meranti, Sizzlin’ Steak, Maple, Kabisera, Le Coeur De France and Singkit, has a store network of 679 branches. Lisbet K. Esmael