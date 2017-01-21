Max’s Group names former PLDT exec new COO

CASUAL dining restaurant company Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) on Friday welcomed Ariel Fermin, a former key executive at PLDT Inc., as its new chief operating officer (COO) and chief innovation officer,

Fermin will be tasked to accelerate growth momentum and monitor the operations of Max’s Restaurant, Max’s Corner Bakery and Krispy Kreme. He will undergo an immersion program with the various business units in the company from January 16 to April 30 before joining the company full-time effective on May 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Ariel to the MGI leadership team,” MGI Chief Executive Officer Robert Trota said.

“Ariel brings with him decades of marketing and thought leadership experience that will strengthen MGI’s touch points from our brands to our products and on to our stores,” Trota added.

Before joining MGI, Fermin was executive vice president and head of Consumer Business of PLDT for five years. He spearheaded the telecom firm’s innovative home and mobile solution programs. He also served as president of Greenwich and Chowking, two of the country’s biggest Filipino fast food chains under Jollibee Foods Corp., from 2008 to 2011.

I look forward to working with the hardworking team of MGI to execute our strategic plans and to continue to delight more generations,” Fermin said.

MGI’s family of restaurants include Max’s Restaurants, Max’s Corner Bakery, Pancake House, Yellow Cab, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio’s, Kabisera, Sizzlin’ Steak, Le Coeur de France and Maple. The Philippine- listed company also operates international food brands Krispy Kreme and Jamba Juice.