Max’s to open 60-70 stores worldwide in 2017

LISTED casual dining chain operator Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) announced on Tuesday it plans to open around 60 to 70 stores here and abroad within the year. “Our objective is to bulk up and at the same time operationalize our existing pipeline,” Max’s Group International CEO Peter King said in a statement. For the quarter, Max’s Group opened 18 new stores including three branches abroad, bringing its total network count to 632 outlets, with 51 located overseas. It reported net income of P175.98 million in the first quarter of this year, up 8 percent from a year ago.