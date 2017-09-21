Max’s to open outlet in Winnipeg, Canada in 2018

CASUAL dining Max’s Group, Inc. is expanding its footprint in Canada after entering into a partnership with Canada-based Alibin Group, Inc. to establish the first Max’s Restaurant in Winnipeg.

“We welcome the opportunity to once again serve distinct flavors of home to our countrymen based in Canada.

We will strive to become part of their growing list of preferred dining destinations through our classic bestsellers,” Max’s President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Trota said.

“Our tie-up with Alibin Group will anchor the success of this endeavor. They are equipped with the necessary knowledge and business acumen to foster our shared vision,” he added.

The plan signifies the fifth development agreement inked by Max’s for this year.

The Winnipeg project is expected to be operational by 2018.

“We are honored to be in partnership with Max’s and ecstatic to spread the standards, tradition and experience set by its founders in Winnipeg. Our extensive research determined that the people of Manitoba have been clamoring for a Max’s Restaurant,” Alibin Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hipolito Alibin Jr. said.

Alibin is a privately held Canadian company comprised of family shareholders and operators. It has investments in retail, food services, accounting, finance and private capital market, architectural and information technology.

Earlier this week, Max’s said it has also inked an agreement with an Abu Dhabi-based enterprise to put up seven Sizzlin’ Steak outlets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the next five years.