Max’s plans to open Washington restaurant

CASUAL dining chain operator Max’s Group Inc. announced on Tuesday a plan to build its first Max’s Restaurant in Tukwila, Washington as part of its partnership with JS Restaurant LLC.

“This is another exciting moment for us to provide our countrymen based in the United States a genuine taste of home,” Robert Trota, Max’s president and chief executive officer, told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“We are grateful to be in partnership with JS Restaurant LLC to serve our best-in-class products to the community of Tukwila,” he added.

The project is the sixth development contract inked by Max’s for this year. The Washington restaurant is set to open in 2018.

Peter King, chief executive officer International at Max’s Group, said the company is experiencing the “fastest rate of expansion” in North America as Max’s has just opened three new restaurants across New Jersey, Calgary and San Diego.

“Moreover, we have another two stores in the pipeline for 2018 to be located in Winnipeg and Tukwila,” he added.

JS Restaurant LLC is a private company dealing with specialized medical services since 2012, with residents of Tukwila as its main principals for almost two decades. The company has established business networks which led its path to restaurant operations.

Last week, Max’s also disclosed a plan to expand its footprint in Canada with Canada-based Alibin Group, Inc.