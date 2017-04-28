May accuses 27 other EU countries of joining forces vs Britain

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday accused the other 27 EU countries of lining up to oppose Britain over Brexit after Germany’s Angela Merkel said the UK should have no “illusions” over the exit process.

EU nation leaders have stressed a united stance as they plan to meet Saturday to set down the bloc’s “red lines”—although the talks will not begin until June, after a snap British election called by May to strengthen her negotiating hand.

Speaking to parliament ahead of the key summit, the German chancellor stressed that “a third-party state will not have the same rights or even superior rights to a member state.”

“This may sound self-evident, but I have to say this clearly because some in Britain seem to have illusions on this point,” she said. “That would be a waste of time.”

Later in the day, May accused the 27 other EU member states of joining forces against Britain.

“We can see how tough those negotiations are going to be at times,” May told a campaign rally in Leeds, northern England.

“Our opponents are already seeking to disrupt those negotiations—at the same time as 27 other European countries line up to oppose us.

“That approach can only mean one thing—uncertainty and instability, bringing grave risk to our growing economy with higher taxes, fewer jobs, more waste and more debt.”

The British leader is hoping to shore up her mandate in the June 8 ballot ahead of two years of gruelling negotiations.

“The negotiations will be very demanding, without a doubt,” said Merkel, the leader of the biggest EU economy.

Finance question

The EU has toughened its strategy, making new demands over financial services, immigration and the bills Britain must settle before ending its 44-year-old membership of the bloc.

Britain could be required to give EU citizens permanent residency after living there for five years, in a challenge for May’s Conservative government, which has vowed to limit immigration.

The EU’s latest draft negotiating guidelines, agreed on Monday, seek to ensure Britain does not get a better deal outside the bloc than inside.

According to the document seen by AFP, the other EU countries will seek to hold Britain liable for the bloc’s costs for at least a year after it leaves in 2019—longer than was previously proposed.

Merkel said that talks from the very start must include Britain’s financial obligations, including after Brexit.

She said these issues must be resolved first in a “satisfactory” way before negotiations turn to Britain’s future relations with the bloc—a sequence Merkel called “irreversible.”

“Without progress on the many open questions regarding the exit, including the financial questions, it doesn’t make sense to hold parallel talks on the details of a future relationship,” she said.

