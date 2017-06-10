May auto industry sales rise 17% on-yr

THE automotive industry posted 17-percent growth in May this year with sales totaling 35,469 units, compared with 30,317 units sold a year earlier, based on the combined sales reports of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

“Sustained marketing efforts continue to push sales as reflected in May sales performance,” Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said on Friday.

The report showed that both passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments increased unit sales compared with the performance in May last year.

The PC segment posted 11,690 unit sales for a nearly 33-percent growth from the 10,893 units sold the same month last year. The CV segment, which includes SUVs, achieved 22.4-percent increase with 23,779 units sold from 19,424 units sold also during the same period last year.

Moreover, most categories within the CV segment exceeded sales records of May 2016. The biggest sales jump was in category 2 (light commercial vehicles or LCVs including SUVs), which was up 16.5 percent with 14,984 units sold in May compared to 12,867 units sold the same period last year.

Category 5 (trucks and buses) was the only category with decreased sales, or 9 percent to 131 units from 144 units sold during May 2016.

Year-to-date automotive sales reached 158,533 units with Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation getting a 43.67-percent market share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation took second spot with 17.83 percent followed by Ford Motor Co. Philippines Inc. (8.47 percent), Isuzu Philippines Corporation (7.02 percent) and Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (7 percent), according to Campi and TMA reports.