MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCE ENDS IN WEDDED BLISS 

With 30 years between them, no one thought the love story of comedy actress AiAi de las Alas, now 53, and Gerald Sibayan, 23, will have a happily ever after, but on Tuesday, the couple of three years happily exchanged “I do’s” at the Christ the King Church in Greenmeadows, Quezon City. A Papal Awardee for her conscientious charity work, no less than 10 bishops and priests blessed the pair’s union, which had some of the country’s biggest stars as witnesses. Among others, Sharon Cuneta stood as Matron of Honor, with the likes of Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez also in the entourage.
