May the Force be with you!

HEAR ye! Hear ye! All plotters and your confederates who want President Rodrigo Duterte out in 18 months!

The President on Thursday warned that former US ambassador to Manila Philip Goldberg and sitting Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, the alleged ringleaders, that they will “bleed” if they carry out the American envoy’s “blueprint” for Duterte’s ouster.

The US State Department through the US embassy in Manila, denied the alleged plot, which was exposed by The Manila Times two days before the President made the warning.

Curiously, at the time the exclusive story was published, the Vice President was reported to be vacationing in the United States, of all countries, even as her “constituents” in her home province of Camarines Sur in the Bicol Region were being whacked by Typhoon Nina.

Well, Robredo can’t be in two places at the same time, can she?

The apparent R&R that she took did not help shore up her credibility that anyway had taken a beating in a Social Weather Stations survey conducted earlier, December 3 to 6, wherein her net satisfaction rating dipped by 12 points.

The vice president is being given more credit than she deserves, that she has turned into a leader of the opposition that also earlier traded all its marbles for a place in the so-called super majority in the House of Representatives and that she has become the sainted one whom the people can rally behind to “save” them from Duterte.

Robredo is much too naïve to believe that Goldberg and his cohorts trust her to be strong enough to make the President run the gauntlet.

Actually, and if the “blueprint” really existed, she was picked by her mentors, probably from the US State Department, because they had no other choice, settling for a former congresswoman whose election to the vice presidency is being contested by her chief rival for the post.

After all, she was practically fired from the Cabinet for a lot of reasons but she proved that she was an amateur by opting to take the “moral high ground” by contradicting Duterte at every turn, from the hero’s burial for former President Ferdinand Marcos to the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Duterte war on illegal drugs.

Plotting to kick out a legitimately elected President of the Republic is a job for professionals like Goldberg, who, ironically, can still stumble, according to reports that said he had been expelled from Bolivia for fomenting civil unrest against the government of Evo Morales.

What Goldberg failed to accomplish in Bolivia, he allegedly will try to pull off in the Philippines.

Duterte also on Thursday said he has a “contract with the people” that he intends to honor, at least until the end of his six-year term in 2022.

“But if you mess up with me [in the next five-and-a-half years], I would give you a bloody nose,” the President added.

Unlike Duterte, the vice president only answers to the “Yellow” forces that, from Day 1 of his administration, have been apparently undermining the country’s incumbent leader.

Obviously, these enemies of the State need outside help and if Goldberg is not good enough for them, what’s to stop them from tapping other plotters?

They won’t succeed, if we are to believe Duterte who says, “It’s [his]destiny” to be President and that God is on his side, meaning that his enemies will fall by the wayside, as it is written.

Meanwhile, the Yellows are invoking forces that God has been up against since.

The Force won’t be with them.