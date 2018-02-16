‘Maynila’ episode tackles love amid bullying

Hosted and produced by former Manila Mayor and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Lito Atienza, who is now Buhay Partylist Representative, TV drama anthology “Maynila” has been on air for the past 19 years.

The show, originally aired on weekday afternoons since its debut in November 1998, now broadcasts every Saturday morning at 9:40 on GMA Network. Its main thrust is to entertain viewers with good moral values for story lines that focus on the Filipino family and life in Manila City.

Today’s episode revolves around the story of Kerwin, a Manileño afflicted with temporary mutism caused by the physical abuse he suffered from his stepfather as a child. Despite his condition, he remains a loving grandson to his Lola Milagros.

Titled “Voice of My Heart,” the story further shows Kerwin bullied at school, who luckily finds a friend and defender in Maya. Grateful for her kindness, what Kerwin writes poems to thank her.

Kristofer Martin is cast in the role Kerwin, while Jazz Ocampo plays Maya with Sherry Lara as Lola Milagros.

Meanwhile, the school bullies are portrayed by national taekwondo artist Xyruz Cruz as Jonas along with Nathaniel Perez and Angelo Carreon Mamay.

Mamay, incidentally, is the son of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte Mayor Marcos Mamay, whose entry to showbiz was through his own design.

He auditioned for the GMA Network reality show “StarStruck Season 6” in 2015 and was lucky to make it to the Top 60 among thousands who tried their luck.

Raised by his mother and grandmother in Pampanga but supported by his father, Mamay has dreamt of entering showbiz since high school.

“After I was eliminated, Tito Germs [the late German Moreno]invited me to join ‘Walang Tulugan.’ I stayed in the show for a year-and-half until its last airing,” he told The Manila Times.

He was signed for two-year contract with GMA Artist Center after Moreno passed on, and counts among his significant breaks appearances on “Magpakailanman” and “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” where he played Alden Richards in the dramatization of the phenomenal AlDub duo.

“Pero, sa 700 Club Asia, nagli-lead [role]po ako,” he said.

While not in a hurry to attain stellar status like fellow Walang Tulugan alumni brother-and-sister Jak Roberto and Sanya Lopez, he hopes that more projects, no matter how small, will refine his craft as an actor.

The 20-year-old, who also sings, may yet become the face of Maranaos in mainstream entertainment. He is set to do a teledrama for DZRH and a couple of movies under the auspices of the Actors Guild (Kapisanan ng mga Artista ng Pelikula at Telebisyon or KAPT) led by its president Imelda Papin.