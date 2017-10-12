Maynilad adds 15 km of water pipes in H1

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has installed 15 kilometers (km) of water pipes as of the first half of 2017, broadening its coverage areas and bolstering its customer base.

Maynilad said on Wednesday its pipe-laying projects have expanded their distribution line to 7,652 kilometers, 67 percent longer than the length of its distribution network when the company was re-privatized 10 years ago.

The water provider said such undertakings have allowed them to grow their customer base to 1.34 million accounts as of the first half of this year from 677,985 accounts in 2006. Since 2007, it said it has installed 3,076 km of pipes.

Maynilad expects to generate over 3,000 jobs from its pipe-laying undertakings for this year alone, including those generated by the contractors and suppliers of the company.

Maynilad set a capital expenditure budget of P13.2 billion for this year, earmarking P1 billion for its expansion into still unserved or underserved areas.

The amount includes the construction of a new pumping station and reservoir as well as the laying of new pipelines in Caloocan, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, and Quezon City in Metro Manila and in the province of Cavite.

“We continue to invest in new pipelines and network upgrades to sustain expansion while improving service levels to our existing customers,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the company is targeting to provide 24-hour water supply to the entire West Concession area by 2018.

Earlier this month, Maynilad announced it allocated P84.7 million to fully automate 15 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) and 13 wastewater pumping stations to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery in Quezon City.

It also set aside P293 million for a pipe-laying project in Cavite, which entailed laying almost 12 kilometers of primary and secondary lines along Daang Hari Road, from the intersection of Molino Road to Pasong Buaya 1 Road.