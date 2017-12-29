Maynilad allots P375M for Angat-Umiray tunnel

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is spending P375 million for a P749-million project to assist in the rehabilitation of the 13.4-kilometer Angat-Umiray transbasin tunnel located in the municipality of General Nakar in Quezon.

One of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS)’s common purpose facilities, the transbasin tunnel plays a vital part in providing water to Metro Manila and nearby provinces as it serves 90 percent of the area’s population or about 16 million people.

The MWSS facility is utilized to convey raw water from the Umiray River in Quezon to Angat River in the province of Bulacan.

Maynilad said on Thursday that some of the rehabilitation works and upgrades to be carried out include the retrofitting of intake/diversionary structures to withstand the effects of inclement weather such as severe flooding.

The undertaking will also add new features to the tunnel for better resiliency, such as additional slope protection, revetment walls and steel sheet piles along the weir.

Targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, the restoration work will help secure the water supply of Metro Manila residents in the face of supply uncertainties brought about by climate change.

“Through sustained investments in water infrastructure enhancements, we can continue to meet the drinking water needs of an ever-growing population. We fully support the MWSS in this endeavor,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

According to the MWSS website, the project is being implemented and funded by the Common Purpose Fund (Office) of concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water Co., Inc.

Founded in 1997, Maynilad is the Philippines’ largest private water concessionaire in terms of customer base.

Earlier this month, the water company allocated P136 million to replace 20 kilometers of pipeline in Parañaque City.

The MWSS commissioned Maynilad to supply water in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is comprised of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila.

The firm also services residents in the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.