Maynilad automating QC facilities for P84.7M

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is earmarking P84.7 million to improve its facilities and services in Quezon City.

Maynilad said on Monday this will include the full automation of 15 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and 13 wastewater pumping stations to enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery in the city.

It said the facility improvement, to be completed this month, “will benefit about 600,000 customers living in Congressional, Project 7, Baesa, San Antonio, Del Monte, Tandang Sora, Bahay Toro, Apolonio Samson, Bagbag, Paltok, Tatalon, Talayan, Sangandaan, and Doña Imelda.”

“Through automation, we can enhance our treatment capability while keeping our operations efficient,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Last week, Maynilad announced it was spending P293 million for a pipe-laying project in Cavite, connecting about 23,000 new customers to the company’s water distribution network in the province.

The water service provider said the undertaking, expected to be completed at the end of the month, entails laying nearly 12 kilometers of primary and secondary lines along Daang Hari Road, from the intersection of Molino Road to Pasong Buaya 1 Road.

For this year alone, Maynilad has allocated P5 billion for “wastewater management projects that will increase sewerage coverage and maintain compliance with environmental standards.”

Maynilad, established in 1997, is the biggest private water concessionaire in the country in terms of customer base.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) tapped Maynilad to supply water in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila.

It also services Cavite City as well as the cities of Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.