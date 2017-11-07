Maynilad builds P6.75-B water treatment plant

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said on Monday it was constructing a new water treatment plant in Muntinlupa City, which will cost P6.75 billion and boost water supply in the area.

Maynilad said it is building the Putatan Water Treatment Plant 2 (PWTP 2) near its existing water treatment facility in Putatan, which will provide an additional 150 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water to some 1.2 million customers in Muntinlupa City, Las Piñas City, and the province of Cavite.

The new water treatment plant, targeted to be completed in May 2018, will also source raw water from Laguna Lake.

The facility features oxidation tanks on its biological activated filtration (BAF) and dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems to address manganese presence in the raw water from Laguna Lake.

“Moreover, its RO [reverse osmosis]process has high salt rejection capacity to eliminate total dissolved solids and other impurities in the lake water,” Maynilad said.

The PWTP 2 is part of Maynilad’s P42 billion capital expenditure plan for 2013 to 2017 in order to address water security challenges and improve water infrastructure.

“Climate change conditions have made the quality of raw water from Laguna Lake more variable, and this often forced us to reduce water output,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph Estrellado.

With this new water project, they can keep their production stable and ensure 24-hour water supply at a stronger pressure of 16 pounds per square inch (psi) for its customers in the south, Estrellado said.

Maynilad is the country’s largest private concessionaire in terms of customer base. Once PWTP 2 is completed, it would have four water treatment plants with capacity of about 2,700 MLD for its over 9 million customers in the West Zone.

Maynilad holds the concession to supply water in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It also services several cities and towns in Cavite Province.