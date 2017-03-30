Maynilad constructs 6 new wastewater facilities

MAYNILAD Water Services (Maynilad) is constructing six new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in various parts of its West Zone concession area to expedite the provision of sewerage and sanitation services for its customers.

These new facilities—located in Muntinlupa (Cupang and Tunasan), Pasay, Parañaque, Valenzuela, and Cavite City—will have a combined treatment capacity of 269 million liters per day (MLD). The accompanying 125-kilometer conveyance systems of these new STPs are also currently being installed.

Once completed, these new wastewater facilities will be able to serve approximately 1.47 million Maynilad customers, collecting and treating wastewater to render it safe for discharge to receiving bodies of water.

“We ask the general public to bear with us, as we facilitate completion of these vital facilities in line with our goal of protecting community health and the environment,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement on Wednesday.

From only two wastewater facilities in 2007 before re-privatization, Maynilad has already built 18 additional wastewater treatment facilities within its concession area, enabling it to treat 458,231 million liters of wastewater by the end 2016.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.