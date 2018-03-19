Maynilad expands total water pipeline by 38 kms

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. installed 38 kilometers (km) of new water pipes in 2017, broadening its distribution line and bolstering its customer base in its area of operations.

The new water pipes have expanded Maynilad’s distribution line to 7,675 kms, or 68 percent longer than the length of its distribution network since its re-privatization 10 years ago.

Pipe-laying projects have enabled the company to increase its customer base by 4 percent to 1.36 million accounts as of last year, it said.

Maynilad has set aside P9 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure projects this year, with about P1.1 billion allocated to the expansion of still unserved or underserved areas.

This involves the laying of primary, secondary and tertiary lines in Caloocan, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Bacoor, Imus, and Kawit in Cavite.

“We will continue to expand our pipe network so that more people can have access to surface water, including those in the south who still rely on groundwater for their daily supply needs,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said in a statement released on Sunday.

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base, is majority owned by listed Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), led by businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

In February, the water company signed an P18.5-billion-note facility with various banks to refinance existing debt and for general corporate requirements. The term loan carries a tenor of seven, 10, and 15 years.

Maynilad serves as the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, as well as some cities and towns in Cavite province.

The concessionaire’s water distribution system is the longest ISO-certified facility of its kind in the Philippines, which stretches from North Caloocan to Cavite.

Maynilad delivers more than 2,550 million liters of potable water every day to the company’s more than 9 million customers.