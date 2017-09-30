Maynilad installs new pipes in Cavite for P239M

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said it was spending P293 million for a pipe-laying project in Cavite to expand its coverage in the province.

Maynilad said on Thursday the project entails laying nearly 12 kilometers of primary and secondary lines along Daang Hari Road, from the intersection of Molino Road to Pasong Buaya 1 Road.

Expected to be completed in the last week of October, the project will connect about 23,000 new Cavite customers to the company’s water distribution network.

Maynilad noted residents of Barangays Molino III and IV and Pasong Buaya I and II will enjoy 24-hour piped-in potable water at a strong pressure of 16 psi (pounds per square inch). It said a water supply with 16 psi could reach the third storey of a building without a booster pump.

Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said they are aggressive in their efforts to provide potable and reliable water supply to unserved residents within their concession area.

“With this recent investment in new pipelines in Cavite, we will be able to sustain our expansion in the province,” Fernandez added.

Prior to this project, residents relied heavily on deep and shallow wells for their daily water supply needs.

“Over-extraction of groundwater has negative environmental consequences, such as land sinking and saltwater intrusion into water tables. Moreover, various health risks have been associated with the prolonged use of untreated water from deep wells,” Maynilad said.

Founded in 1997, Maynilad is the biggest private water concessionaire in the country in terms of customer base.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) tapped Maynilad to supply water in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila.

Maynilad also services Cavity City as well as the cities of Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.